Govt aims to introduce environmental education in 2019

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said a draft proposal will be presented to the federal Cabinet next year. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Kindergarten and university students may be taught environmental education as a subject in just two more years if Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has his way.

The minister who mooted the idea earlier this year said a draft proposal will be presented to the federal Cabinet next year, The Star reported on its website today.

“We need to start from an early age to create awareness on the importance of protecting the environment, and as a subject in school, it will be a great step forward,” he was quoted saying.

He said the subject can help address environmental pollution and the need for sustainable development.

He added that talks have started between his ministry and the Education Ministry on the subject.

“We are already in the midst of discussions with the Education Ministry on the matter,” he was quoted.

A Merdeka Center survey released March 1 showed over 80 per cent of Malaysians concerned with climate change amid increasing temperature and weather fluctuations in recent years from pole to pole.