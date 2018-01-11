Govt aims for 31,700 book titles by 2020, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 – Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said the government aims to meet the target of 31,700 book titles by 2020 compared to 19,713 titles in 2017.

“This target can be achieved with the efforts of various parties including government agencies and private companies involved in the industry,” he said at the launch of the book, The Palace of Pahang, published by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) at the National Library here, today.

This is in line with the 31.7 million population and the ratio of one title per 1,000 people, the standard of developed countries, as set by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The book was launched by Pahang Regent, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Nazri said the reading practice and literacy rate are major factors in the progress of the book industry and would determine Malaysia’s success in achieving World Book City status by 2020.

The Palace of Pahang is the written by Pahang palace official Datuk Seri Halim Ibrahim and UPM lecturer Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Norhasni Zainal Abidin. — Bernama