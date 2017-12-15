Government views seriously possession of firearms by elderly folks, says deputy minister

JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — The government views seriously possession of firearms, especially among the elderly, to avoid untoward incident, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said strict conditions were imposed for those applying for new firearms licence, as well as those seeking to renew their licence.

“Stringent background checks are carried out of those applying for firearms permit and the owners must take good care of their firearms and ensure that they are properly and securely stored,” he told reporters after a Maulidur Rasul celebration here today.

Nur Jazlan, who is also Pulai Member of Parliament, said among others applicants for handgun licence were required to undergo tests to determine their competency level and mental health status.

Nur Jazlan was commenting on the incident where an eight-year-old girl Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd Hishamuddin was killed when a shotgun was fired in a house at Kampung Empa, Mukim Derang in Pokok Sena, Kedah.

The child’s uncle and grandfather aged 15 and 50 respectively have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama