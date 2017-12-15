Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Government views seriously possession of firearms by elderly folks, says deputy minister

Friday December 15, 2017
10:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Atletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s wayAtletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s way

The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

The Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new albumThe Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new album

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — The government views seriously possession of firearms, especially among the elderly, to avoid untoward incident, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said strict conditions were imposed for those applying for new firearms licence, as well as those seeking to renew their licence.

“Stringent background checks are carried out of those applying for firearms permit and the owners must take good care of their firearms and ensure that they are properly and securely stored,” he told reporters after a Maulidur Rasul celebration here today.

Nur Jazlan, who is also Pulai Member of Parliament, said among others applicants for handgun licence were required to undergo tests to determine their competency level and mental health status.

Nur Jazlan was commenting on the incident where an eight-year-old girl Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd Hishamuddin was killed when a shotgun was fired in a house at Kampung Empa, Mukim Derang in Pokok Sena, Kedah.

The child’s uncle and grandfather aged 15 and 50 respectively have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline