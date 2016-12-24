Government to toughen student visa rules, says minister

Idris Jusoh said the move was to ensure that foreign students were not involved in terrorist activities. — Picture by Saw Siow FengBESUT, Dec 24 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) and the Immigration Department will continue to cooperate in the granting of visas to foreign students.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the move was to ensure that foreign students were not involved in terrorist activities such as the Islamic State militant group.

“MOHE does not issue visas to foreign students. The approval is done by the Home Ministry and the Immigration Department. It is done at EMGS (Education Malaysia Global Services) in the presence of Immigration officers.

“We will continue to work with both parties, including tightening the conditions for granting of visas to curb terrorist activities among foreign students in this country,” he told reporters after the Environmental Sustainability Programme with the Community titled “Water Treatment Using Mud Ball, here today.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar revealed that two foreign students at Al-Madinah International University (MEDIU) in Shah Alam had been arrested for alleged terrorist activities.

The two foreign students had been expelled by MEDIU.

They were among seven men arrested between November 3 and December 16 for alleged terrorist activities in this country.

Idris said MOHE has enhanced the monitoring of Malaysian students overseas to ensure they are not involved in terrorist activities.

“We have not received any reports of the involvement of our overseas students in terrorist activities. MOHE will continue to monitor them assisted by MOHA and the Immigration Department.”

Commenting on a suggestion by the Selangor Islamic Council (MAIS) that the ‘Akidah’ or faith subject at MEDIU be reviewed, Idris said MOHE should wait for a decision from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and MAIS.

“This is within the jurisdiction of MAIS. We will wait for their decision as the MQA cannot make any decision without the approval of MAIS, regardless of whether it is linked to deviant teachings or not.” — Bernama