Government to enforce Private Employment Agencies (Amendment) Act 2017

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Private Employment Agencies (Amendment) Act 2017 which among others is aimed at protecting local workers who gain employment overseas through private employment agencies will be enforced nationwide from February 1, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot.

He said the act would be enforced by the Human Resource Ministry through the Labour Department.

The amendment bill which was passed on August 14, 2017 would further empower the government in regulating recruitment activities conducted by private employment agencies.

“Apart from expanding enforcement provisions on private employment agencies in recruiting foreign workers including foreign domestic maids, the new amendments also cover recruitment and job placements of local job seekers,” he said in a statement here today.

The amendments also involved the classification of licenses issued under three categories namely Licence A for recruitment of local job seekers within Malaysia, Licence B for placement of local job seekers within and outside Malaysia as well as for placement of foreign domestic servants in Malaysia and Licence C for recruitment of either Malaysians or foreigners for jobs within and outside Malaysia.

He said there would be a six-month transition period from the date the act is enforced until July 30 to enable private employment agencies currently in operation to continue to recruit and conduct job placements until the expiry of their licences without being subjected to the revised guarantee bond imposed.

A briefing would be held this month for the 1,202 private employment agencies nationwide to explain on the revised procedures and conditions under the new amendments, he added. — Bernama