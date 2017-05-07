Government to embark on ‘Mega Mydaftar’ campaign to help Indians without identification documents

Beginning next month, the government will embark on the 'Mega Mydaftar' Campaign at 23 locations nationwide to help those from the Indian community who do not possess identification document.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the campaign, to run from June 3 to 26, would serve as a continuity to the ‘Mydaftar’ campaign implemented by the government previously.

He said prior to this, the government received about 12,000 applications from the Indian community involving problems related to birth, identity cards and citizenship through the ‘Mydaftar’campaign.

“Of the number, a total of 7,000 applications had been solved while approximately 4,000 other applications are under consideration for approval,” he told reporters after officiating the Special Implementation Task Force (SITF) southern zone service centre branch for Bagan Datuk district here today.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also health minister said the campaign, in collaboration with political parties and Indian community-based non-governmental organisations would cover four areas in Perak alone, namely Ipoh, Taiping, Sitiawan and Teluk Intan.

At the same time, he said the implementation of such a campaign would dismiss allegations by the opposition that there were now 300,000 people from the community who had yet to possess MyKad.

“The issue being highlighted by the opposition is not true at all as we have embarked on the campaign to identify those individuals without identity cards or citizenship,” he added.

He said the government would establish seven more such centres nationwide to resolve issues affecting the Indian community in a faster and more efficient manner.

On the SITF service centre, Dr Subramaniam said the Bagan Datuk branch was the third after Melaka and Sungai Siput, Perak.

Among the issues handled by the service centres were the MyDaftar service (identity card, birth certificate, citizenship), job opportunities, welfare, education, health, housing and loan matters, he added. — Bernama