Government to continue helping national type Chinese schools in Sarawak, says minister

Chinese schools in Sarawak are not for Chinese students only but for all races in the state, said Dr Sim Kui Hian. — Bernama picMIRI, Dec 15 — National-type Chinese schools (SJKCs) in Sarawak will continue to receive financial assistance from the state government as they play an important role in the national education system.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said in Sarawak’s context, the Chinese did not make up a majority of students at SJKCs as they also comprised Bumiputeras.

“SJKC in Sarawak is not for Chinese students only but for all races in the state,” he said at the handing over cheques for special allocation to 20 SJKCs here, today.

Dr Sim also wanted SJKCs in Sarawak to study the learning method which was in parallel with the digital economy policy that was being planned by the state government.

A total of RM880,000 allocation from the federal government was channelled to SJKCs and national type secondary schools in Miri, Baram,Subis,Limbang and Lawas. — Bernama