Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Government to continue helping national type Chinese schools in Sarawak, says minister

Friday December 15, 2017
11:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Atletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s wayAtletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s way

The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

The Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new albumThe Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new album

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chinese schools in Sarawak are not for Chinese students only but for all races in the state, said Dr Sim Kui Hian. — Bernama picChinese schools in Sarawak are not for Chinese students only but for all races in the state, said Dr Sim Kui Hian. — Bernama picMIRI, Dec 15 — National-type Chinese schools (SJKCs) in Sarawak will continue to receive financial assistance from the state government as they play an important role in the national education system.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said in Sarawak’s context, the Chinese did not make up a majority of students at SJKCs as they also comprised Bumiputeras.

“SJKC in Sarawak is not for Chinese students only but for all races in the state,” he said at the handing over cheques for special allocation to 20 SJKCs here, today.

Dr Sim also wanted SJKCs in Sarawak to study the learning method which was in parallel with the digital economy policy that was being planned by the state government.

A total of RM880,000 allocation from the federal government was channelled to SJKCs and national type secondary schools in Miri, Baram,Subis,Limbang and Lawas. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline