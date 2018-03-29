Government reduces jail time for fake news to six years in amended Bill

The government will also amend the proposed law against falsehoods to make it a crime for people to ‘maliciously’ create fake news, instead of ‘knowingly’ in the original draft of the Bill, Azalina said today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The punishment for making “fake news” will be reduced from 10 years jail to six years under the Anti-Fake News Bill, the government told Dewan Rakyat today.

The government will also amend the proposed law against falsehoods to make it a crime for people to “maliciously” create fake news, instead of “knowingly” in the original draft of the Bill.

“The government has decided to amend the Clause 4 and 5 of the Bill at the committee level, after taking into account the suggestions from several parties, including the Members of Parliament.

“The Bill tabled today is not a law that would obstruct the freedom of speech, but it is to curb the freedom of spreading fake news,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Azalina Othman Said told Dewan Rakyat during the second reading of the Anti-Fake News Bill.

The Pengerang MP said the term “knowingly” in Clause 4 is to be replaced with “maliciously”, while the jail term of 10 years will be reduced to six years as stated in Clause 5.

Azalina said fake news could have a negative impact on national security, as well as damage the interracial harmony among Malaysians.

She added it could slowly poison the minds of readers and sway them to believe falsehoods that could harm the country’s peace.

“Fake news is bad news... stories that have been fabricated or changed and spread without a conscious consideration of the impact it could have on the people.

“This Bill shows the government’s seriousness in curbing this problem, which is in line with the development of modern technology. The government’s efforts to curb the spread of fake news is crucial as it would allow people to be more responsible in publishing and sharing news,” she said.

Earlier, Azalina told the Dewan Rakyat the Bill is expected to be passed today.

The government tabled the new law in the lower House of Parliament on Monday.

The proposed law seeks to criminalise the spread of fake news by anyone on any media platform.