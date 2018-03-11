Government mulls increasing minimum wage rate, says deputy minister

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the government is mulling over a proposal to increase the minimum wage rate to help those among the low- and middle-income earners to cope with the rising cost of living. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonJOHOR BARU, March 11 — The government is mulling over a proposal to increase the minimum wage rate to help those among the low- and middle-income earners to cope with the rising cost of living in line with the current socio-economic development of the country.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said this was one of the long-term plans drawn up under the National Cost of Living Action Council to ensure the well-being of the people would be taken care of in the best possible manner.

“This is among the proposals which we think will help the people in addition to other short-term plans such as the 1Malaysia People’s Aid and the Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat (people’s outreach sale) programme which offers daily necessities at lower than market prices.

“Other long-term proposal is to create more employment and business opportunities for the people to help them generate extra income,” he told reporters after officiating the Pulai parliamentary constituency-level Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat programme here today.

The last time the minimum wage rate was reviewed was in 2016 with the minimum salary for peninsular Malaysia was increased from RM900 to RM1,000 per month, while from RM800 to RM920 for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. — Bernama