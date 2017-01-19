Government intensifies efforts to draw foreign students to Malaysia, says DPM

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — The government will intensify efforts to promote Malaysia globally to attract target groups to pursue their education in various high quality courses which meet international standards, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the government welcomed foreign students in its efforts to promote Malaysia’s image in education, in line with the objective of making the country a regional hub for education, with a target of 200,000 foreign students by 2020.

To date, he said, there were 159,172 international students who were taking various courses in educational institutions in Malaysia.

“This number relates to the inward flow for the national economy, with RM7.8 billion spent each year on students who pursue their education here,” he said in a statement made in conjunction with a high level meeting on the intake of foreign students, which he chaired today.

The meeting which also involved representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry, Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), Education Ministry, Immigration Department and Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) discussed in detail the intake of foreign students in Malaysia, its direction and current developments.

Commenting on the uncertain global security issues, Ahmad Zahid said the government always took proactive measures such as conducting early screening prior to intake, monitoring the students while in the country and conducting joint enforcement efforts by all agencies from time to time.

At the same time, he said, the government also stressed on the quality of education offered, the welfare of foreign students as well as ensuring public safety as a priority.

“All students who want to pursue education in Malaysia must undergo various stages of academic and security screening to ensure they are really competent and qualified to study in Malaysia,” he said.

He said the EMGS was set up as a Guaranteed Limited Company which was not profit motivated under the MOHE to perform the functions of marketing, promotions and management of international student recruitment into Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid said the EMGS also fostered close cooperation with the Immigration Department and was a one-stop centre for the management of international students. — Bernama