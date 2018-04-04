Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Government creates new pay grade for teachers

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Wednesday April 4, 2018
12:04 PM GMT+8

Najib said the creation of the DG56 grade would give promotion opportunities to 323 officers, with a financial implication of RM7.4 million. — Picture by Saw Siow FengNajib said the creation of the DG56 grade would give promotion opportunities to 323 officers, with a financial implication of RM7.4 million. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Public school teachers will now have an additional pay grade for their career progression, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

The move will cost the government RM7.4 million to implement, Najib said during his speech at the 16th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA).

“The government has agreed to create another layer, which is DG56, for academic services officers who have been in DG54 for more than five years, and have given excellent service.

“The creation of this DG56 grade would give promotion opportunities to 323 officers, with a financial implication of RM7.4 million, beginning January 1, 2019,” he added.

The PM also announced a raft of other incentives for civil servants today.

