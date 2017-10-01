Government committed to fighting corruption with MACC, Najib says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during an interview by MACC.fm at the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya October 1, 2017. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The government is committed to cooperating with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in combating corruption so that Malaysia’s ranking including in terms of transparency and competitiveness improves, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said the building of the new MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, the biggest anti-corruption complex in the world and complete with all the necessary facilities, was the government’s manifestation of the fight against corruption and abuse of power.

“Corruption is a threat to the nation, our civilisation, society and our country’s future.

“If we can curb and combat corruption, Malaysia our beloved nation will be more successful , highly regarded and more respected, and be at the forefront as envisaged in the TN50 (National Transformation 2050) vision),” he said when officially opening the complex, here, a new landmark for Putrajaya.

The MACC headquarters which was fully completed and handed over on July 21, was designed to meet the agency’s operational needs and administration system.

It is located on a 2.07-hectare site in Precinct 7 and can accommodate about 1,800 staff. It comprises three towers, A B and C at 14, 18 and 22 storeys respectively, and a seven-storey podium.

Among the facilities at the complex are a multipurpose hall with a capacity for 1,000 people, an auditorium which can accommodate 300 people, a childcare centre, gymnasium, shooting simulation room, library and press conference room. — Bernama