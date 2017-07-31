Government audit find two-thirds of ministry offices not following procedures

In the latest audit, all 25 ministries obtained an 'excellent' rating, compared to only 16 ministries obtaining excellent rating in 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Two-thirds of ministry offices in the country are not following proper management procedures, the Auditor-General said in the first series of its 2016 report released today.

In a surprise audit conducted at 265 government offices, only 72 of the offices had been following the main procedures, while 193, or 73 per cent of them, have not been following proper procedures.

The variety of procedures not adhered to includes failure to manage payment receipts and recording of certain stock items, and also failure by department heads to conduct their own spot-checks periodically to ensure compliance with procedures.

A similar audit conducted at the offices of statutory bodies also produced a similar result, with 109 out of 148 audited offices, or 74 per cent, not following main procedures, with the main areas of contravention similar to the issues at Ministry offices.

However, all the federal ministries and statutory bodies produced an improved fiscal management performance in 2016’s audit.

In the latest audit, all 25 ministries obtained an “excellent” rating, compared to only 16 ministries obtaining excellent rating in 2015.

Sixteen out of 18 government departments also obtained an excellent rating, while 16 out of 38 federal statutory bodies obtained excellent rating.