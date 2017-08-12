Government approves incentive for 1,200 soldiers

The government has approved the implementation of the Offshore Station Duty Incentive (BITSLP) payment for soldiers stationed at 22 new Op Pasir posts in Sabah's east coast.

The BITSLP is effective this month. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said 1,200 soldiers stationed at the posts would receive the additional incentive of RM1,400 during their three-month duty at the 22 posts.

He said the implementation followed a request by his ministry to the Public Service Department.

“The incentive payment has been approved and payment will be made from this month,” he told a media conference after opening the Libaran Umno division delegates meeting here today.

He said the soldiers stationed at the 22 posts would receive BITSLP at a rate of RM16 a day.

Previously, he said soldiers stationed at such posts were not qualified to receive the incentive because the posts had not been gazetted.

The defence minister said BITSLP was paid to soldiers stationed at 28 existing Op Pasir posts on the east coast of Sabah, five Offshore Station posts on Spratly Islands, South China Sea and two Op Penjarak posts on Pulau Perak and Pulau Jarak in the Melaka Strait.

Hishammuddin said the payment of incentive was part of the latest efforts by the government to help look after the welfare of the soldiers. — Bernama