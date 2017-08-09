Government aims to pass controversial marriage amendment Bill today

The Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017 was tabled yesterday, with the most notable withdrawal of Section 88A that would have banned the unilateral conversion of a child to Islam. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Dewan Rakyat meeting today has been extended to allow for the passage of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The Bill is listed as number four on the Order Paper.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim proposed that the lower House of Parliament be adjourned only after the Bill is debated and passed today.

Other Bills listed for debate include the one proposing amendments to the Prevention of Crime Act.

The revised Bill drew criticism from several groups, including those from within the ruling Barisan Nasional, which argued that Section 88A was the key reason to amend the 1976 Act.

However, the other proposed amendments in the marriage Bill will still allow a new Muslim in a civil marriage to file for divorce after the religious conversion, besides enabling the surviving spouse, children and parents of the Muslim convert who dies before the divorce goes through to claim matrimonial assets.