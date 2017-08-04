Google Maps, Waze take out offensive road name

Lot 2947, Kampung Bukit Naga in Shah Alam, which became the subject of unwanted attention after it was labelled with an offensive name on Google Maps. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The name of a road purportedly located in Shah Alam, Selangor, was removed from Google Maps and Wave after complaints it offended ethnic Indians.

The Star reported that the road name, “Jalan K***** P***** 1” [two words that are derogatory references to Indians and to the vagina], did not exist even though it showed up on the maps of the two GPS-based mapping applications.

The matter was brought to attention after users took screenshots of the road name — purportedly located in Section 32, Shah Alam, Selangor — and shared it online.

The Star reported that the road name was no longer found on the online maps yesterday noon.

A Google Malaysia spokesman later confirmed the error and thanked users for notifying them.

“We would also like to invite users to submit their feedback in the menu if they spot any other errors.

“Each report will be reviewed and changes will be updated as soon as possible,” the spokesman said in an email response to the English paper.

MIC Youth leader Sivaraajjh Chandran commenting on the matter said he received about 30 complaints about the road name.

“The road’s name does not exist. It is vulgar and ridiculous. In Malaysia, no one would name a road like that,” he was quoted saying.

“On Waze, you are able to make changes to a road name and I think someone has done that,” he added.

Shah Alam City Council corporate communications head Shahrin Ahmad dismissed the matter as a prank.

“In Section 32, road names take after rivers like Jalan Sungai Damansara, Sungai Renggam, and Sungai Rasau.” he told The Star.

Shahrin added there was a probability that the online maps were tampered with to include a new road name in the area.