‘Good news’ on Sabah state rights soon, says foreign minister

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is confident that the government under Najib's leadership will fulfill the promise as assured by the number one leader of the country on his many visits to Sabah. — Reuters picKIMANIS, March 11 ― Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman believes Sabahans will receive “good news” from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the near future, especially on the claim of the state’s rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He is confident the government under Najib's leadership will fulfill the promise as assured by the number one leader of the country on his many visits to Sabah.

“As this is the promise of the prime minister, I have faith in Allah SWT, I believe in him... what’s important is for us to strongly support the leadership of Datuk Seri Najib and Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Anifah was commenting on the Sarawak government's recent announcement on the claim of the state's rights from the Federal government.

He said Sabah was more likely to use consultation, dialogue and negotiation approaches in voicing any claim, including on MA63 and so far, the discussions had gone smoothly.

“What Sarawak gets, we can get but we have an advantage enshrined (in MA63) that we are entitled to 40 per cent of Sabah's revenue which Sarawak does not have,” said Anifah, who is also Kimanis MP. ― Bernama