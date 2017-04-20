Gombak-Port Klang ECRL link undergoing study, SPAD tells critics

A map of the proposed ECRL route on display at the SPAD office purportedly shows the rail link only until Gombak in Selangor ― Picture courtesy of Yeo Bee YinKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project map on public display stopped at Gombak because the link to Port Klang is still undergoing feasibility studies, Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) said today.

The commission said this was done in accordance with Section 84 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (the Act), which states that only approved projects can be shown in the Public Display.

“SPAD wishes to clarify that the ECRL railway scheme currently undergoing Public Display features the sector of the project that is ready for implementation, and there is no ‘missing link’ as alleged in some articles published yesterday,” it said in a statement.

SPAD was responding to Selangor state lawmaker Yeo Bee Yin who yesterday questioned the missing final portion of the ECRL project that did not map the connection to Port Klang after Gombak.

SPAD said it will only display the route to the public once the second phase is approved.

“When due processes are completed and the extension is ready for execution, SPAD will hold a Public Display of the conditionally approved railway scheme for this alignment prior to execution, as required under the Act.”

The first phase covers 600.3km from the Integrated Transport Terminal (ITT) Gombak in Selangor to Wakaf Bharu, Kelantan.

The ITT from Gombak to Port Klang is the second phase of the project.