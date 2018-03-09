Go vote, we’ll take care of you, Bukit Aman tells voters ahead of GE14

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail in an interview in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysians need not worry but “enjoy” casting their ballots at the coming 14th general elections (GE14), Bukit Aman said amid rumours of riots on polling day.

Its Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah sought to ease the anxiety of voters and urged them not to heed the rumours as 60,000 specially-trained police officers will be deployed nationwide to keep peace and public order from the moment Parliament is dissolved.

“It is every citizen’s right. Go out and enjoy the process .We are here to take care of you.

“This should be celebrated as exciting times. We will take care of the public order while you exercise your right,” he told Malay Mail in an interview this week.

Zulkifli was responding to rumours circulating through social media telling Malaysians to stock up on food and to stay home as there would be riots breaking out on polling day.

He said the police were aware of the rumours and clarified some of the more outrageous claims accompanying the messages.

Among the hoaxes was one accompanying an image of water cannon being used, with the message that the police were roping in soldiers for their simulation exercises as they anticipate widespread violence on the streets on polling day.

Drill exercises are carried out at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras in preparation for the 14th General Election on March 8, 2018. — Picture courtesy of PDRM“The simulation drills we carried out with the armed forces and the use of water cannons is just a normal SOP we adhere to when there is a big occasion in the country.

“We have to be ready for any instance and can’t take safety matters lightly,” Zulkifli said.

He added that the military will only be called in extreme cases if national security was being threatened.