Go back to Kelantan, Selangor Sultan tells Zaid

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pic) tweeted Tuesday that the Selangor Sultan should 'be careful with his words', in response to the Sultan’s remark that Dr Mahathir’s anger would 'burn the whole country'. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah told Datuk Zaid Ibrahim to return to Kelantan if the ex-minister was unhappy with his criticism of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Sultan Sharafuddin stressed that his censure of Dr Mahathir, who is currently head of federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, was made in his capacity as the state’s Ruler and was not politically motivated.

“He is staying in Selangor now. Go back to Kelantan if you don’t agree, build a big house and help Kelantan folks. Don’t earn a living in Selangor,” Sultan Sharafuddin said in an interview with local daily Utusan Malaysia.

Zaid, who was born in Kota Baru, Kelantan, tweeted Tuesday that the Selangor Sultan should “be careful with his words”, in response to the Sultan’s remark that Dr Mahathir’s anger would “burn the whole country”.

“When some Rulers play politics; they must know the consequences. Don’t think there’s no price for partisanship,” the former Kota Baru MP had posted on Twitter.

Sultan Sharafuddin told Zaid that he was indeed careful in issuing any statement, and asked the DAP member to read his statement carefully before speaking.

“I know that Zaid has always made untrue and incorrect comments about me since before. Zaid is a politician and a former minister and I understand that from before, Zaid has actively opposed the royal institution.

“I only have one piece of advice to Zaid — don’t forget your roots and don’t destroy the Malays. I believe Zaid knows what I’m talking about.”