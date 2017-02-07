‘GM mosquitoes’ to combat dengue cases

An Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen inside a test tube as part of a research at a disease control and prevention centre. — Reuters pic PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Health Ministry plans to release genetically modified Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in various parts in Shah Alam and Datuk Keramat in Kuala Lumpur to combat the rise in dengue cases.

Health Minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said the ministry would do this by the end of the month.

“We will study its impact on reducing the number of dengue cases. If it is successful, we will use this method in other areas, too,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam said the ministry would also need to see how the public would react to the huge number of mosquitoes in their neighbourhood.

“People may not be used to this measure, which is why we are having this trial run before we release the Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to other hot spot areas,” he said.

A collaborative study was carried out among the ministry, the Institute for Medical Research Malaysia (IMR) and Lancaster University, Britain, using the replacement method to identify how Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes will assist in the reduction of dengue mosquitoes.

There has been more than a 50 per cent increase in dengue cases in Malaysia between 2014 and 2016.

Statistics from the ministry show that 336 victims — an average of 28 a month — died from dengue last year compared to 215 in 2014, a rise of 56.3 per cent.

There was also an increase of 11.2 per cent in the number of dengue cases last year, up from 108,698 in 2014 to 120,836 cases.

Despite the drop in cases last month compared to January 2015, the number of cases throughout the country remained high, with 7,832 dengue cases and 13 deaths.

Last year, Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham said the pilot project, which costs RM3.8 million, would be carried out by IMR.

He said that when the mosquitoes were released, they would spread the Wolbachia bacteria into the Aedes aegypti mosquito population.

“The Wolbachia bacteria in the wild mosquito will block the dengue virus from replicating in other Aedes mosquitoes,” he said.

Continuous release of these mosquitoes will suppress the natural Aedes population to a low level, thus preventing disease transmission.

The Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes project will be evaluated in December 2020.

Other countries that have released Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes are Vietnam, Indonesia and Tahiti. In Singapore, Thailand and the United States the project is ongoing.

On another issue, Dr Subramaniam confirmed the new rates for dental healthcare would not effect patients who could not afford them.

“We are committed to continue subsidising third-class patients who have received 98 per cent subsidy for medical and dental costs,” he said.

He said the increased rates would only be for patients who could afford them or for Class 1 and 2 patients.

“There has been some rationalisation to the increase for Class 1 and Class 2 patients as we have not made changes to these two classes for a very long time,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam attributed the rise in government healthcare costs to the higher cost of living and increased medical care charges globally.