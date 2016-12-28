Girls’ home under probe following abuse claims

The front of the Caring Hands home is pictured in Ipoh. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa IPOH, Dec 28 ― The Perak Welfare Department has been keeping the ‘’Kaakum Karangal’’ (Caring Hands in Tamil) home under its radar for the past five months following allegations of child abuse.

State women development, family, community welfare, housing and local government committee chairman, Datuk Rusnah Kassim, said the department did not want to blow up the issue as it involved children.

“The manager, who was accused of abusing the children, has left the home on her own accord two months ago following the allegations,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail yesterday, Rusnah said the home, funded by the Society of Caring Hands Ipoh, was now being managed by a new team.

Asked if there were physical abuse, Rusnah said: “It was more of reprimanding the children ... there were no sexual abuse.”

On the tug-of-war between two parties over the property, from which the home operates, Rusnah said the department would allow the home to operate pending the disposal of a suit.

“The children do not need to worry about being homeless. If necessary, we will help them look for another home,” she said.

Malay Mail Online reported yesterday that the children were in danger of losing the home after another non-governmental organisation, allegedly linked to the former president of the Society of Caring Hands Ipoh, had claimed rights to the property.

The home, which houses 12 girls between seven to 18-years-old, is located in Lim Garden, Ipoh.

Former state welfare director Datuk Chong Phaik Kee said she had visited the home during her tenure and the children looked happy and well.

“There were no complaints of abuse. The committee, which oversees the running of the home, also did not bring up the issue of abuse with the department,” she said.

Chong, who retired in 2014, said she helped to get the home registered with the department.

“It fulfilled the rules and regulations,” she said.

Attempts by Malay Mail to get comments from the home and police were futile.