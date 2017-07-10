Girl runs away from abusive father

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A 12-year-old girl fled from her home in Taman Puchong Prima, Puchong near here after she was believed to have been often abused using a rattan cane by her own father.

The victim was found by a member of the public at a petrol station in Puchong Prima at around 12.30am today.

Subang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the victim was often beaten with a rattan cane which resulted in scratches and cuts on both her arms, thighs and calves.

“The victim was also injured on the head and the investigation found that the child was beaten for trivial reasons,” he said.

He said the victim’s mother had also left their home because of her abusive husband.

“The victim was taken to the Serdang Hospital for further examination and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said. — Bernama