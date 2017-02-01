Girl reported missing found after six days

The parents of Nur Atikah Mohd Sharin hugging their daughter during a press conference at the office of Pasir Gudang Umno, February 1, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Feb 1 — Nur Atikah Mohd Sharin, 21, who was reported missing since Jan 26, was found safe at the Bandar Tenggara police station in Kulai, near here last night.

Her father Mohd Sharin Mahmood, 49, said Nur Atikah was sent to the police station by a woman, who was not familiar to his family, after taking care of his daughter for six days.

Mohd Sharin said the woman only knew about Nur Atikah’s ‘missing’ status on social media and decided to send her to the Bandar Tenggara police station.

“I received a call from the police at about 10pm that my daughter was found.

We rushed to the police station and brought her back to our house in Taman Cendana, Pasir Gudang, at 5am this morning,” he said when met at the Umno office in Pasir Gudang, here today in the presence of Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament Datuk Normala Abd Samad.

According to Mohd Sharin, his daughter was rather very quiet but had claimed a man took her from her work place and left her at a shopping mall in Kulai before she was found by the unknown woman who had taken care of her for six days.

Meanwhile, Seri Alam police chief Supt Jokhiri Abd Aziz said initial investigations revealed that there was no criminal elements involved. — Bernama