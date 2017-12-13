Girl dies after shotgun accidentally goes off at home

The eight-old-year died on the spot after sustaining serious injury on the left side of her face, from the shotgun which belonged to her great grandfather, Saidin Hamid. — Picture via Facebook/AduanRakyatKedah KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — An eight-year-old child was killed today in a freak accident after a shotgun fell in her grandfather’s home and fired a bullet into her face.

Utusan Online reported that the victim was watching television at the time of the incident at her grandfather's home in Kampung Empa, Pokok Sena.

The portal of Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported that in the 11am tragedy, Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd. Hishamuddin died on the spot after sustaining serious injury on the left side of her face, from the shotgun which belonged to her great grandfather, Saidin Hamid.

The daily quoted the child's father, Mohd. Hishamudin Azri, saying that he was informed of the incident in Kedah by his ex-wife Wan Nor Suriati Wan Masri via a phone call at 11.30am.

Utusan quoted Kota Setar district police chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Mohd. Rozi Jidin as confirming the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.