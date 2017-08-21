Girl chokes to death on longan

Nor Aina Fariha, the seven-year-old girl who suffocated on chunks of a longan fruit was buried at Tok Jawa Teratak Pulai Islamic Cemetery, Jelawat in Bachok. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Baihaqi BhaiBACHOK, Aug 21 — A seven-year-old girl died yesterday after choking on a ‘longan’ fruit she was eating at her home in Kandis here yesterday.

Nor Aina Fariha Mohd Fadzil was confirmed dead after she was rushed to the Bachok Health Clinic following the incident at about 7pm.

Her father, Mohd Fadzil Mohamad, 36, said the second of three siblings had eaten many of the fruits he had bought at a nearby stall when returning from work.

“She asked for one more as I was preparing for the Maghrib prayers. I peeled a fruit and gave it to her. Soon afterwards, she came to me and spoke haltingly that she was choking on the fruit,” said Mohd Fadzil who lives with his family at a quarters here.

He said he tried his best to remove the stuck fruit but failed, and rushed his daughter to the clinic where the doctor said she had died.

Nor Aina Fariha was buried at the Tok Jawa Muslim Cemetery near Teratak Pulai here at about 11.30am today.

She was a standard one pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kandis here.

Bachok District Police chief DSP Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed that a police report was received on the incident.

He said the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama