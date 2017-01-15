Girl calm around grandparents despite abuse claims, claims mother

A seven-year-old girl was ‘calm’ around her grandparents who had allegedly abused her, said her mother. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A seven-year-old girl in the centre of an abuse case was “calm” around her grandparents who had allegedly abused her, said her mother.

Local daily The Star reported that the 22-year-old woman from Kulai, Johor confirmed that her daughter, who gained media attention after refusing to be separated from her grandaunt who has been caring for her for more than three years during a court drama last week, was now living with her.

The girl previously complained to her grandaunt about having been sexually abused by her father and grandparents.

A police report has been lodged on the matter but the case did not proceed due to a lack of evidence.

“The grandaunt’s fear is unfounded. The girl is calm around them (grandparents),” the mother reportedly said.

The mother however admitted that the girl cried for half an hour on the way back home.

The grandaunt handed over the girl to the parents last Thursday after the court handed custody to the girl’s father and grandparents, despite the Welfare Department reportedly recommending against it.

The grandaunt had temporary custody of the girl since 2013, since the girl first complained of the alleged abuse, until the court decided otherwise in November last year.

China Press previously reported that a medical examination had found injuries on the girl’s private parts.