Girl, 13, escapes Ayurvedic massage centre with burnt marks, scratches

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof speaks at a press conference today, December 26, 2017. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKAJANG, Dec 26 ― A young Malaysian girl has endured scalding, scratches, punches and strangulation after her parents sent her to an Ayurvedic massage centre in Semenyih last May.

The 13-year-old’s traumatic eight-month experience came to light last week when she alleged how she had been physically assaulted by the two people who were supposed to act as her guardians to a client she was attending to in a house in Taman Cheras Permata.

The client subsequently informed an activist who took filed a police complaint on behalf of the teenaged girl last Thursday.

“The victim insisted she did not want to return to the centre and several scald scars were found on the victim's body by the complainant.

“The teenager also claimed to have been strangled and punched by her caretakers throughout her stay there since May this year,” Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof told a news conference here today.

He said a medical examination conducted at Hospital Selayang confirmed the injuries and scratch marks on the girl’s neck were the result of abuse.

He said police arrested the caretaker and owner of the massage centre, aged between 41 and 54, yesterday.

He added that investigations showed the girl is the second of eight children whose parents had sent her to the Ayurvedic massage centre as they were unable to support her.

The girl had previously filed a police complaint in May alleging to have been raped by a male customer at another massage centre in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.