Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Gigantic crocodile weighing 300kg caught in Miri

Sunday August 13, 2017
04:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Elvis — idolised as ever on the 40th anniversary of his deathThe Edit: Elvis — idolised as ever on the 40th anniversary of his death

Charlottesville response: Trump found wanting, even by RepublicansCharlottesville response: Trump found wanting, even by Republicans

The Edit: Yes, you can have pork-free Hokkien meeThe Edit: Yes, you can have pork-free Hokkien mee

The Edit: Reliving the charms of 1950s MalayaThe Edit: Reliving the charms of 1950s Malaya

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture of a crocodile in Fuengirola February 8, 2017. The Miri Civil Defence Force caught a 300kg crocodile in the a plantation in Sibuti. — Reuters picFile picture of a crocodile in Fuengirola February 8, 2017. The Miri Civil Defence Force caught a 300kg crocodile in the a plantation in Sibuti. — Reuters picMIRI, Aug 13 — A four-metre long crocodile weighing 300kg was captured in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Labau, Sibuti, 60km from here yesterday evening.  

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain Mohamad Hazle Shah Hamid said upon receiving the information from Sarawak Forestry Corporation, APM rushed to the location at 2.30pm yesterday.

“The crocodile was sighted in the plantation area near a stream,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, SFC had requested the assistance of Miri APM to transfer the crocodile with a three-tonne lorry belonging to APM to the Miri Crocodile Farm in Kuala Baram.      

The farm, which has a mini zoo is located 50km from the city, also keeps various species of crocodiles and animals. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline