Gigantic crocodile weighing 300kg caught in Miri

MIRI, Aug 13 — A four-metre long crocodile weighing 300kg was captured in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Labau, Sibuti, 60km from here yesterday evening.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain Mohamad Hazle Shah Hamid said upon receiving the information from Sarawak Forestry Corporation, APM rushed to the location at 2.30pm yesterday.

“The crocodile was sighted in the plantation area near a stream,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, SFC had requested the assistance of Miri APM to transfer the crocodile with a three-tonne lorry belonging to APM to the Miri Crocodile Farm in Kuala Baram.

The farm, which has a mini zoo is located 50km from the city, also keeps various species of crocodiles and animals. — Bernama