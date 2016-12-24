Get views of stakeholders, say groups

Shoppers browse the items on offer at a Tesco supermarket. — Picture by Choo Choy May GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — Consumer groups say local shoppers will be hit hard following the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry’s latest regulations to limit the number of cheap sales.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association said the new rules would make it worse for the public who were always looking for good deals.

Its vice president Datuk K. Koris Atan said: “We are already facing difficult times and the prices of goods are significantly higher than before. Many rely on sales for good bargains.”

“The ministry should just stick to its current regulation (of eight cheap sales). They should let people shop in peace and not restrict their shopping experience.”

He said stakeholders were kept in the dark, leaving consumers surprised with the sudden announcement.

“The ministry could have warned us in advance so that we could have made the necessary arrangements.”

Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Nadzim Johan said it was only right to have sales throughout the year to allow consumers to cope with the rising cost of living.

“If one is already selling cheap nasi lemak, you don’t ask the seller to stop selling it cheap. What about traders like (textile wholesalers) Jakel? They have sales all year round. That’s their strategy. What will happen to them?” he asked.

Nadzim said the amendments must be researched before they are enforced.

“We often see decisions made without proper research. The ministry cannot just make a decision without considering the views of stakeholders,” he said.

“Since changes have been made, we pray for the best.”

Consumers Association of Penang education officer N. V. Subbarow said he was not fond of cheap sales generally.

“Most of the products sold during sales are either defective or expired. Right now, there are just too many sales held and we don’t know the quality of these products,” he said.

Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association secretary-general Adam Kamal Ahmad Kamil said limiting cheap sales would make it easier to promote Malaysia to tourists.

“Cities like Dubai have holiday packages tailored around sales. Perhaps Malaysia can emulate this to lure more tourists,” he said.

“As Sepang International Circuit will no longer host the Formula One from 2018, perhaps the ministry may want to reconsider the dates for the New Year Sale. Having it in March is not exactly the beginning of the year.”

Adam, however, said the regulations could affect locals.

“Times are bad and they may not have enough buying power to shop out of sales period.

“Traders could be affected too. I don’t think it’s right if the views of the local consumers and traders are not considered.”