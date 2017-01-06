Get our acts together, Izzah tells opposition parties

PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar warns opposition parties to end their feuding. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Opposition parties must end their feuding and re-organise in the lead-up to the general elections, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar warned today.

The Lembah Pantai MP said the opposition should instead focus on its reform agenda and put the public as its top priority.

“It's about how you manage the communications in the lead-up to the elections.

“I would urge everybody to understand the electorates are waiting, so we better get our acts in order,” she told reporters at PKR headquarters here.

Izzah was asked earlier whether Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is a liability for the opposition pact Pakatan Harapan due to the party's reported internal problems.

PPBM was recently caught in controversy following the “removal” of Anina Saadudin as the head of its women's wing Srikandi.

PPBM had signed an agreement with Pakatan Harapan to form an electoral pact to face Barisan Nasional in the 14th general elections.