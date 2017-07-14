Get green light before starting reclamation works, minister tells Penang

Representatives from the Penang Fishermen Association hand over the memorandum of protest against reclamation works in the state to Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Jaafar (fourth from right). — Picture courtesy of Natural Resources and Environment MinistryGEORGE TOWN, July 14 — Penang has been told to get approval from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry before starting any reclamation works for its Transport Master Plan.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Jaafar also urged the state for cooperation with federal investigations into claims reclamation works have already started offshore.

“I have ordered all agencies under the ministry such as the Department of Environment, Drainage and Irrigation Department, National Hydraulic Research Institute Malaysia and Jabatan Taman Laut Malaysia to conduct an in depth research into the reclamation works and report to me immediately so that this issue can be resolved immediately,” he said in a statement issued in July 12.

He said this is to ensure that the reclamation works off the coast of the southern part of Penang do not destroy the natural sea ecosystem that could result in pollution and affect the livelihood of coastal fishermen.

Wan Junaidi said representatives from the Penang Fishermen Association visited him on July 6.

“They have objected to the reclamation by SRC Consortium that they claimed have started off the coast for the Penang Transport Master Plan,” he said.

He said the fishermen informed him that the land reclamation activities will affect the livelihood of 50,000 fishermen and their family members.

Wan Junaidi said these land reclamation activities will destroy the sea ecosystem and change the water quality while causing congestion around the reclamation area.

The proposed reclamation project off the coast of Permatang Damar Laut is part of the state government’s RM27 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.

The proposed reclamation works were to create three islands off the southern coast of Penang island.

In April, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said reclamation works have not started yet as the state was still preparing the final Environmental Impact Assessment report.