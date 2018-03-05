German man found dead in Seberang Jaya hotel

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 5 — A German man was found dead, apparently after suffering a heart attack, in a room of a hotel in Seberang Jaya here today, according to police.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the body of Ralf Der, 56, was found by a friend who had come to see him at 8.20am.

He said Der, who had been with an electronics company in Malaysia, had stayed at the hotel from Feb 24 on business.

His friend said he last met Der at about 4 pm on Saturday and, being unable to reach him after that, came to the hotel to find out what had happened, he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the police did not suspect any foul play. The body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital, he added.

On another matter, he said the police arrested eight people, two of them women, suspected to be drug addicts and pushers in two raids in Machang Bubok and Berapit here on Saturday.

Four men and the two women, all aged between 26 and 34, were picked up at about 3.30 pm in Machang Bubok while they were consuming drugs at a house of one of them, he said.

The police seized various types of drugs, including heroin, syabu and ganja, valued at almost RM5,000 as well as utensils used to consume the drugs, he said, adding that they were believed to be members of a syndicate pushing drugs in the area over the past year.

In the second raid, at about 10.30pm in Berapit, he said, the police arrested two men aged 46 and 66 and seized heroin and syabu valued at RM3,000.

He said the 66-year-old man had been involved in 18 cases of crime and was a wanted drug pusher.

“All eight were found to be positive on drugs and are being held on remand for seven days to assist in the investigation,” he said. — Bernama