Gerakan’s suit against me an act before GE14, Guan Eng says

Lim said he is waiting for Gerakan to file two more suits against him over two other issues. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 25 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng claimed today that the defamation suit Gerakan filed against him is a publicity move ahead of the general elections.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general said the Barisan Nasional party only decided to sue him four years after he made the statement about Gerakan and the previous administration.

"This is clearly intended to be used for the upcoming general elections, otherwise, why is he suing me now four years after I made the statement?

"It is just like the RoS, it is after four years, they tell us to have a CEC re-election," he said at a press conference here, referring to the Registrar of Societies’ order for the DAP to hold fresh polls to elect its central executive committee.

Lim was responding to a defamation suit filed by Gerakan through its secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng this morning.

Gerakan named Lim as the defendant and demanded the latter publish a public apology for statements made against the party between 2013 and this year.

Lim also wanted to know whether it is permissible for Gerakan, as a party, to file a defamation suit against an individual as defamation is a personal action.

"I have to check with my legal officer if it is permissible for the state government to sue for defamation and if this is permissible, there are a lot of state Opposition leaders who issued a lot of lies about the state government that we could sue," he said.

He added that he is waiting for Gerakan to file two more suits against him over two other issues.

"For this suit, we will fight this vigorously in court," he said.

Today, Gerakan's defamation suit against Lim was over his repeated accusations against the party on the selling 396.6ha of reclaimed land in Tanjung Pinang for RM42.7mil, or at RM1 per sq ft.