Gerakan welcomes Dr M’s intention to contest in GE14

Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong says Gerakan welcomes Tun Dr Mahathir to contest in the 14th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA TERENGGANU, July 21 ― Gerakan welcomes the intention of Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to contest in the 14th general election (GE14) to see the level of people’s support for him.

Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said if Dr Mahathir contested in the GE14, the people would have the opportunity to judge for themselves all that have been done by the former prime minister.

“Gerakan welcomes Tun Dr Mahathir to contest. To the people, look at his records and judge for yourselves,” said Mah after attending the 36th with Terengganu Gerakan Delegates’ Conference here today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir did not dismiss the possibility of him contesting in any constituency in the GE14 if desperately needed by the Pakatan Harapan.

In another development, Mah rapped Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for accusing Gerakan of practising double standards in suing Lim for defamation over land sold by the Barisan National component party when it governed the state previously.

“We are suing him because he gave wrong information to the people and tarnished the image of former Gerakan president and Penang Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon.

“He used to sue many people, including the media, but when we sued him, he said we are practising double standards,” he chided. ― Bernama