Gerakan wants low-cost housing on reclaimed Gurney Drive land

Penang Gerakan has suggested that the state build low cost housing on the reclaimed land off Gurney Drive, February 10, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 ― Penang Gerakan urged the state government today to build low-cost housing on part of the land that has been reclaimed for a seafront public park project off Gurney Drive.

“Since they have not revealed the plans despite us asking for the plans, I would suggest that they build low cost and affordable housing on this land,” Penang Gerakan vice chairman Oh Tong Keong told reporters in a press conference at Gurney Drive today.

Early last year, the Pakatan Harapan state government revealed plans for a new seafront public park for the Gurney Drive foreshore that will span 60 acres.

Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd (TPD), a subsidiary of Eastern & Oriental Berhad (E&O), is reclaiming land off Tanjung Tokong for Seri Tanjung Pinang Phase Two and will be reclaiming 131 acres off Gurney Drive to be surrendered to the state government.

The state has revealed that 60 acres of the 131 acres will be used for My Gurney Wharf project, the seafront public park.

Oh pointed at the My Gurney Wharf masterplan that has the proposed eight-lane highway, a man-made beach, viewing deck, low-rise retail center and coastal grove.

“If you look carefully, there are lots identified as government reserve and we do not know what they are using this space for,” he said.

He said Penang Gerakan had demanded the state to reveal its plans but the state had remained silent on it.

“So I would like to suggest that they build low cost housing there to benefit the public since this land belongs to the people, not to DAP or the chief minister,” he said.

Oh also reminded the Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng that he is a Penangite and that he has the right to raise issues on behalf of all Penangites.

“He claimed to love Penang, but how can he love Penang when he refused to reply to my questions asking the state to resolve Penang issues first before claiming they love Penang,” he said.

He was responding to Lim's refusal to respond to his statement two days ago.

Lim had said he will only respond to ministers or those with such positions, not to anyone else.

“Who is he? Why should I respond to him? If I respond to him, I may have to respond to everyone else next time,” he had said.

Oh said this means the chief minister does not care about the people's issues, but only cares about issues raised by ministers.

“The DAP used to claim they listen to the people, I am one of the common people of Penang and yet he doesn't listen to me, so this means they won't listen to the public at all,” he claimed.

Lim had launched an “I love Penang” campaign in response to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's proposal to make Penang a federal territory.

Oh responded to say that the state government had to resolve issues like illegal hill clearing, flood, traffic congestion and housing prices before it can start the “I love Penang” campaign.