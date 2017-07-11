Gerakan to sue Guan Eng for defamation over Penang land

Liang Teck Meng said the legal action against Lim Guan Eng (pic) was necessary to protect Gerakan’s reputation and that of its former president, Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Gerakan said today it plans to sue Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng whom it accused of defaming it over the sale of a 980-acre piece of reclaimed land in Tanjung Tokong.

Gerakan secretary-general Liang Teck Meng said the legal action was necessary to protect the Barisan Nasional component party’s reputation and that of its former president, Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon.

“A notice of action will be delivered to Lim today, July 11, we demand Lim apologise formally and without condition to Gerakan through a press conference, within 3 days, or 72 hours, starting from today.

“I am very confident that we have a strong position and solid evidences in this case, we will await Lim’s reply,” Liang said in a statement.

He claimed Lim had “crossed the red line” and defamed Gerakan and Koh by repeatedly insisting the party and its former chief sold the 980-acre piece of Penang seafront valued at RM42.7 million to a developer in the 1990s for a paltry RM1 a square foot when there had been, only a concession agreement and not a sale as alleged.

Liang also claimed that Lim and other leaders of DAP had defamed Gerakan on the same issue numerous times, “especially when they were criticised for constantly selling land and assets of the Penang state government which now exceeded billions of Ringgit”.

He said Gerakan’s law and human rights bureau chief Datuk Baljit Singh will represent the party in taking legal action.