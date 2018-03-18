Gerakan to highlight Malay, Indian candidates in Penang, says Mah

Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said Gerakan will highlight new faces and young people among the Malays and Indians as its candidates in Penang. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimTELUK INTAN, March 18 — Gerakan will highlight new faces and young people among the Malays and Indians as its candidates in Penang to contest under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the 14th General Election (GE14), says party president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

He also said the party had nominated Gerakan chairman Teng Chang Yeow, who is also Penang BN chairman, to re-contest in the state but did not specify which constituency.

“We are confident with the BN’s performance in Penang, and that the people in the state will give the coalition a chance (to rule again),” he told reporters after presenting assistance to 700 recipients from around Kampung Bahagia here today.

Mah, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said the DAP-led state government had been saddled with controversial issues such as the construction of the undersea tunnel and hill slope development projects that failed to be resolved.

“I am sure that with the problems being faced by the Penang government, the people will give more seats to BN,” he said.

Last Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed confidence that the winds of change were blowing in BN’s favour in the run-up to the GE14 following weaknesses of the state government. — Bernama