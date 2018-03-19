Gerakan to field candidates aged 40 years and below in GE14

Chairman Teng Chang Yeow said almost 70 per cent of the party's candidates were also new faces. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 19 — Penang Gerakan will field candidates who are below the age of 40 to contest in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Its chairman, Teng Chang Yeow, said almost 70 per cent of the party’s candidates were also new faces and would be contesting for the first time in a general election.

“We will also be fielding three new female candidates. The average age of Gerakan candidates is not more than 38,” he told Bernama.

On Pakatan Harapan’s announcement of the seats they would be contesting, Teng who is also state BN chairman, said they would be monitoring the opposition’s game before they could come out with a strategy.

“Gerakan will be contesting some seats that are currently held by PKR and DAP, so we have to monitor their announcements before announcing our candidates,” he said.

In the GE13, Gerakan contested in 13 state seats and four parliamentary seats in Penang, but did not win any.

Penang has 40 state seats with 19 held by DAP, 10 PKR, 10 Umno and one PAS. — Bernama