Gerakan throws down Penang gauntlet to Kit Siang

DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Gerakan today challenged Lim Kit Siang to contest against the party’s Teng Chang Yeow in Penang, the state governed by the DAP leader’s son.

Gerakan president Datuk Mah Siew Keong said his party decided to field Teng for a state seat in Penang as part of Barisan Nasional’s bid to regain the state it lost in Election 2008.

“Before, we opted not to nominate Teng to make way for new blood, but for Kit Siang, we will field him in the 14th general election in Penang,” Mah was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

Teng previously challenged Lim to leave his Gelang Patah federal constituency to face him in Penang.

The Penang BN chairman said he would relish the opportunity to take on Lim and contribute to BN’s efforts to win back the state.

Federal opposition parties led by DAP wrested Penang from BN in Election 2008, allowing Lim’s son, Lim Guan Eng, to become chief minister.