Gerakan raps Selangor over cost of walkway upgrading works

Gerakan’s Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Ben Liew Pok Boon inspecting the uncompleted walkway at Jalan Indah Maju Jaya Pandan, December 27, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Gerakan today rapped the Selangor state government over the cost of upgrading a one-kilometre walkway in Taman Cheras Indah, near here, allegedly amounting to RM860,000.

Teratai state constituency Gerakan Public Complaints Bureau chief Ben Liew Pok Boon claimed the expenditure was illogical as it only involved a one-kilometre stretch.

“I can say it is the most expensive walkway in Malaysia in terms of upgrading work. We are also uncertain about the material used, because based on the contractor’s observation, the upgrading work is worth only about RM500,000,” he told a media conference here today.

Liew also said the upgrading work was not completed as there were still potholes and scattered stones that posed a danger to the elderly and children using the walkway, especially during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council member Ho Lee Hien said the RM860,000 expenditure was not only for upgrading the walkway but also the resurfacing of roads around Taman Cheras Indah. — Bernama