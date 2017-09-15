Gerakan: Penang government must admit weakness over floods

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong said the Penang state government must admit the incident of floods which often inundated Penang lately was because development was taking place too rapidly. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — The DAP-led Penang state government is today urged to admit that the incidents of flash floods which often take place in the state is due to developments which were not planned.

He said many places too experienced landslides while roads were covered with yellow coloured water following the floods this morning.

“This proves that it was the result of approvals which were given by the state government to developers to clear forests and hillsides for development projects,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, in the 10 years of DAP rule, the state government only endeavoured to push the problems of floods to the federal government

“So, the people can no longer accept such excuses. What the people want to see is the determination of the state government in solving the problem and not to find excuses to escape responsibility,” he said.

Heavy rain from 3am today resulted in 100 areas in Penang being inundated under flood water and more than 40 people were evacuated.

Oh said the flash floods which often took place in the state would result in a big loss specifically to traders and the people.

He advised the state government to rein in the overly rapid development activities taking place and developers must be curbed from destroying forests and hillsides which would affect the ecology.

“The people of Penang want to see an action plan from the Penang state government to solve the flood problem and are no longer interested in listening to numerous excuses over the issue.

“What is more disappointing is that, after 10 years of administering Penang, the flood problem is becoming more serious. There are places, which were never flooded in the past, were now experiencing floods. This proved the failure of the state government over the issue,” he said. — Bernama