Gerakan may swap five seats in GE14

Gerakan President Datuk Mah Siew Keong speaks during a press conference at PGRM Tower in Cheras on February 8, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SEREMBAN, Sept 24 — Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said the party may swap five seats with Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in the 14th General Election (GE4) .

“The discussion is still going on at the highest level of BN and the final decision will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who is also BN chairman,” he told a media conference after opening the 42nd Negeri Sembilan Gerakan delegates conference here.

Meanwhile, he said a Gerakan study showed that 42 per cent of voters at PRU-14 would be young voters under the age of 40 years while 53 per cent of voters would be fence-sitters.

“As such, other than young voters, we must also pay attention to the fence-sitters to ensure they reject the opposition to back Gerakan and BN at PRU-14.

Conceding that PRU-14 would be more challenging, he said Gerakan and BN must continue to be strong.

erakan would use the network of social media to conduct its campaign to ensure the party and BN would be in the best position.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Gerakan chairman Choong Vee Hing said party members must back candidates who were selected by the top leadership to contest in the two State Assembly seats allocated to Gerakan, namely, Senawang and Bukit Kepayang, in PRU-14.

“Gerakan lost the two seats in the previous general election but now we are more prepared to wrest them back from the opposition.

“All party members must work hard and together ensure victory for Gerakan and BN at PRU-14,” he said. — Bernama