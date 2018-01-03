Gerakan hopeful claims racial discrimination in EC’s redelineation

Syed Abdul Razak Alsagoff briefing the media on his objection to the Election Commission’s redelineation process at Concorde Hotel in Shah Alam January 3, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimSHAH ALAM, Jan 3 ― A Gerakan member who is aiming to contest the 14th general elections has protested against the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation move today, claiming that the move was “racially motivated” and unconstitutional.

The Barisan Nasional component’s Bukit Lanjan coordinator, Syed Abdul Razak Alsagoff, said he objected the decision as it was what he called “gerrymandering of the highest order” after the commission redrew the constituency's electoral boundaries.

“It is unfair and against the violation of the spirit of carving out areas to side certain political parties which I therefore vehemently disapproved with.

“It is not right to give me Chinese voters just because EC thinks they're anti-government and take all the Malay voters away whom may or may not guarantee a victory for the party,” he said without naming the parties involved.

Syed Abdul Razak said EC removed several District Voting Centers (PDM) and replaced them with new PDM in the Bukit Lanjan state seat.

He said the removal and inclusion of PDMs has raised the number of Chinese voters from 57 per cent to about 62 per cent and from 47,000 to 61,700 voters, whom were mainly Chinese.

“When they give me 15,000 more Chinese voters by removing some of the based Malay voters, I feel the move is racially motivated and in violating of the Federal Constitution.

“I would prefer the old boundaries set prior as we have to follow the ratio of proportionality,” he said.

The move will see the constituency ballooned to about 150,000 voters, a 75 per cent increase from the current 85,000 voters.

Syed Abdul Razak also highlighted neighbouring constituencies such as Sungai Buloh (75,000 voters) that was not proportionate as the ratio was about 2.05 per cent and certain areas would suffer from neglect due to the size.

DAP’s Tony Pua is the current MP for Petaling Jaya Utara.

“For example, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara which is a traditional Malay village would be lumped together with other urban areas served by an MP who has to take care of 160,000 voters.

“I don't think they would have the time to serve everyone, especially a small village that has certain social problems which need to be specially looked into,” he said.

The EC resumed hearing of objections in Selangor after the Court of Appeal allowed it to continue the process that had been halted by a legal challenge from the state government.

The EC started its redelineation process in September 2016, with the constitutional timeframe of two years meaning that it has to complete the process in September 2018.