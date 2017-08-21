Gerakan discloses protest letter over illegal factory submitted to Penang CM

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong said a letter of protest over the illegal factory operating in Sungai Lembu over the past 10 years, was sent by the Kampung Sungai Lembu Village Development and Security Committee to Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng last year. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — The Penang Gerakan today disclosed that a letter of protest over the illegal factory operating in Sungai Lembu over the past 10 years, was sent by the Kampung Sungai Lembu Village Development and Security Committee to Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng on September 25 last year.

Its vice-chairman, Oh Tong Keong, said the letter was received by a state government representative on October 4, but until today, the factory was still in operation.

“This clearly shows that the state government has failed to address the problems faced by the people, especially the people in Kampung Sungai Lembu,” he told reporters here today.

He said the letter, signed by 179 residents of the village in Bukit Mertajam, urged the state government to take action against the illegal factory which allegedly contributed to pollution in their village.

Last week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) carried out operations at the illegal carbon filter-processing factory and seized several documents from the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) office to assist in the investigation.

Following the raid, Penang state executive councilor Phee Boon Poh and father-and-son duo who are the factory’s manager and director were subsequently detained by the MACC. — Bernama