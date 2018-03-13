Gerakan claims Penang sold 2,178ha of state land since 2008

Loo accused the state administration of selling off state land to private developers to build high-density condominiums for rich investors. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 13 — The DAP-led Penang government sold off a total of 2,178.72 hectares of land over the last 10 years, state Gerakan acting Youth chief Jason Loo claimed today.

He accused the state administration of selling off state land to private developers to build high-density condominiums for rich investors.

“More worrying is when the DAP state government set up the Chief Minister Incorporation in 2009 and an easier platform for the state government to sell land to private developers,” he told a press conference here.

He listed the 16 pieces of land on the island and mainland that were allegedly sold off by the state.

The land sold on the island were Taman Manggis to KLIDC (0.44ha), Bayan Mutiara to Ivory (40.8ha), Gurney Drive to Zenith (44ha), Permatang Damar Laut to SRS (1,800ha), Bayan Bay to Ideal (9.88ha), Bayan Lepas to Temasek (2.64ha), Pulau Jerejak to Ideal (32ha) and Peel Avenue to Island Hospital (2.56ha).

Meanwhile, the land sold on the mainland were Batu Kawan to PE Land (16ha), Batu Kawan to Aspen (98ha), Batu Kawan to Paramount (12ha), Batu Kawan to PKT (28ha), Batu Kawan to Temasek (80ha), Batu Kawan to Jabil (8ha), Juru to Westlite (2.64ha) and Bukit Minyak to Westlite (1.76ha).

“If every single inch of state-owned land keeps being sold quietly, then very soon the whole Penang state will be sold off and Penangites will be left with nothing,” Loo claimed.

He said this is why he has continuously raised issues pertaining to land sale in Penang, particularly the sale of Peel Avenue land by CMI.

“Although the chief minister has sued me to shut me up from voicing out on the land deal, till my last breath, I will be fighting for the interest of Penangites,” he said.

Loo said he has no intention to defame anyone or Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng by raising questions on the land sold by the state.

“I’m only asking fair and reasonable questions about the sale of the Peel Avenue,” he said.

Lim filed three defamation suits against Loo on February 21 and 28 over statements the latter made on the sale of Peel Avenue land on May 29 last year.

Loo said he will be discussing with his lawyer, Kek Boon Wei, how to strike out the three suits against him.

“We will discuss on what grounds to strike out the suits before filing it,” he said.