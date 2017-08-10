Gerakan claims Penang council liable for criminal negligence in sealing occupied property

Chua Yung Lin (right) showing the MBPP notice to State Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong, August 10, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) can be charged with criminal negligence by sealing the doors of an occupied apartment unit, Gerakan claimed today.

The state Gerakan vice-chairman Lee Boon Ten added that the local council would be committing illegal imprisonment if its officers had unwittingly sealed the property without checking if there was anyone inside the unit.

"It could also become criminal negligence if there is someone inside and the locking of the doors had led to injury or death," he told reporters here, in response to MBPP's action two days ago.

The state Opposition party had called a news conference to highlight the case of Chua Yung Lin, 37, who owned the sealed apartment and claimed foul play by the local council.

MBPP officers had chained and padlocked an apartment unit in Taman Seri Hijau, Jalan Van Praagh, allegedly due to non-payment of assessment fees amounting to RM468 for two years.

Chua also told reporters that he was informed his apartment was sealed by neighbours as no one was in the apartment at the time, adding that the tenant renting it was likely outstation.

It is learnt that the council sealed the property on Monday with a notice of the arrears owed.

Chua said he immediately settled the arrears and paid for this year's assessments yesterday, all amounting to RM600.

"Instead of the MBPP officers coming to unlock the door, they handed me a key and asked me to do it myself.

"I don't want to be the one unlocking it. This unit is still under tenancy so I don't want to be opening it. The council should do it," he said.

A picture of the padlocked door with the MBPP notices was shared on social media yesterday with some commenters criticising the extreme move taken by MBPP.

MBPP issued a statement in response yesterday outlining its right to seal properties of those who failed to pay their assessment on time.

Lee said the sealing of the property and suing the property owner for bankruptcy are the last resorts for the MBPP to recover any arrears.

"They have other avenues such as sending legal notices and taking the owner to court to claim back the arrears instead of sealing the property," he said.

He said the council must also ensure they give adequate notices and time to the owners to pay up the arrears before taking action.