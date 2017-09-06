Gerakan chief says willing to exchange seats with BN

Mah said the matter was still being discussed, with the final decision to be made by Najib. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMELAKA, Sept 6 — Gerakan is prepared to exchange seats with component parties in Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure victory for the coalition in the 14th general election (GE14).

Its president, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, said the matter was still being discussed, with the final decision to be made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also BN president.

“We are discussing with several BN component parties to exchange or lend four or five state and parliamentary seats in several states, including Penang,” he said when met after giving his last respects to former Melaka Gerakan chairman Datuk Lee Ah Fatt in Bukit Baru here today. Lee died from heart attack yesterday.

On Gerakan’s aim to win Penang in the next election, Mah, who is Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said he was aware that it would be an uphill task, but believed it would be possible with hardwork.

He said the party had also submitted its list of potential candidates, with more than 50 per cent of them new faces, for the coming general election to the BN leadership. — Bernama