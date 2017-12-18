George Town heritage company refutes claim RM500,000 was ‘improper’ payment

George Town World Heritage Incorporated refuted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s claim that the amount was 'improper payment'. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) clarified today that its RM500,000 payment to Joe Sidek Productions (JSP) in 2015 was financial support for the George Town Festival 2015 after the goods and services tax (GST) was implemented.

In a statement released earlier today, the organisation tasked with managing George Town as a heritage site refuted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s claim that the amount was “improper payment”.

“We stress that the payment of RM500,000 from GTWHI to JSP for the George Town Festival 2015 was an additional financial support to overcome the financial impact due to the imposition of GST from 1 April 2015,” read the statement.

“There was no improper conduct by JSP or GTWHI.”

It went on to explain that a comprehensive explanation with all supporting documents will be submitted to the Auditor General after the Board of Directors of GTWHI meets in early January 2018.

GTWHI and JSP also said they have engaged their auditors and lawyers to prepare a response on all issues raised in the Auditor General’s 2016 report on Penang.

JSP will continue as service provider for George Town Festival 2018. ­— Bernama