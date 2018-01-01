Generous Malaysians come to the rescue of homeless family

Looi Say Chye (right) and his family had to spend Christmas Day living along the corridor of a flat at Rifle Range after they were evicted, December 26, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — What a difference a week makes. On Christmas day, the Looi family was evicted from their Rifle Range flat and had to sleep in the dimly lit corridor just outside.

Today, thanks to the kindness of a stranger, they are living in another Rifle Range flat rent-free.

Looi Say Chye, 52, lost his job as a deliveryman three months ago and could not pay the RM300 rental on the flat for three months.

After Malay Mail highlighted the plight of this family of four — Looi, his wife Umyati and their two young children — on December 26, donations and job offers have been pouring in.

Concerned residents in Rifle Range and political party members crowded the corridor to offer assistance to Looi, his wife Umyati and their two young children the next day.

“I am so grateful to all who had offered to help us, the donations, the job offer and Mr Khor who kindly let us stay in his flat,” Looi said.

New political party Malaysian United Party members also offered the family a house on Perak Road and even brought along a lorry to help them move their belongings there.

Looi, however, chose the flat offered by Khor at Rifle Range as it was nearer and only in another block. They moved into the unit last Wednesday afternoon.

Rifle Range Village Security Development Committee chairman Loh Eng Kim started collecting public donations on behalf of Looi.

“We have collected more than RM6,000 from the public and we will hand over the total amount to Looi on Wednesday,” he told Malay Mail.

Loh said he has been receiving numerous calls from the public offering donations and jobs to Looi.

Mini market owner Khor Kian Hown, 38, visited Looi after reading about his plight in Kwong Wah Yit Poh and offered him a job as a general worker.

The businessman even drove Looi to the mini market on Thursday to assess if he is able to take on the job.

“I am not sure what Looi is able to do so it was best that I showed him around and let him see for himself if he could handle the job,” Kian Hown said.

However, Looi could not take up the job as he is not able to carry heavy things as the result of a stroke and accident several years ago.

“I was worried I would not be able to do the things required of me so I had to turn it down,” Looi said.

However, more job offers have come in for Looi including one from a lighting distributor that contacted the father of two through Malay Mail.

Looi finally accepted a job with a Teochew association to work in a Chinese medicinal shop.

According to Loh, the job is suitable for Looi as it does not involve carrying heavy things or a lot of walking and standing.

“He will start work next week but we are still collecting donations for his family until we hand all the money over to him,” he added.

For more information on how to help the family, contact Loh at 012-488-6970.